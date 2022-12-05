NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A woman who hit a vehicle, seriously injuring another woman, had used methamphetamine within the previous 24 hours, court documents state.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on November 25. Court documents state when police arrived at the scene, they found six people around a wrecked 2022 Ford Explorer, and a woman was underneath the vehicle.

The woman suffered a thigh injury in the crash. Court documents state that one of the sandals she was wearing ended up 38 feet away from her.

The driver, Kasha Priddy, had her 1-year-old child in the back seat. The probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Priddy said she told an officer that she used methamphetamine less than 24 hours before the crash and took a prescription for narcotic dependence earlier that morning.

Two witnesses told police that the victim was helping them unload a vehicle before Priddy hit her. One of the witnesses was right behind the vehicle when he noticed Priddy’s headlights traveling “way too close” to the side of the road.

That is when, the documents state, he saw Priddy’s vehicle hit his girlfriend’s mother and the vehicle. He said he was about 1 foot away from being hit as well. The vehicle ended up further down the road before hitting another parked vehicle. There was also a vehicle that was side-swiped.

At the hospital, the document states Priddy told medical staff that she has an infection in her legs that causes swelling and pain. She said she was on her way to the pharmacy to get medication when the crash happened.

The document states Priddy told medical staff that she believes the infection causes her to black out occasionally. When police asked why she drives if that happens, Priddy responded that it hasn’t happened in a while.

The child was checked out at the hospital and was released to her grandmother. Priddy now faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, child neglect, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle with a specified amount of controlled substances.

An initial hearing in the case is set for December 15.