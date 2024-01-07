INDIANAPOLIS — A man caused more than four crashes while he was trying to flee from police in a U-Haul box truck on Dec. 30.

According to an affidavit for probable cause filed Friday, 33-year-old Troy E Bradford Jr. was involved in an armed robbery at a Target located on Southport Road and Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis before Franklin Police located the U-Haul he was using at a Marathon gas station.

After receiving reports about Bradford’s vehicle from Greenwood Police, Franklin PD began to monitor the U-Haul.

Court documents indicate police saw Franklin’s U-Haul pull into a Taco Bell drive-thru at about the same time the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested law enforcement in the area attempt to stop the vehicle and detain its occupants.

When the vehicle exited the drive-thru, officers attempted a “high-risk stop,” according to police reporting on the incident. An officer exited their vehicle with a gun drawn and began to give Bradford verbal commands during the attempted stop. Bradford disregarded the officer’s commands, fleeing from the scene in the U-Haul.

Bradford proceeded to lead police on a winding chase through Johnson County. Per court documents, Bradford drove the wrong way in roundabouts and on streets, reached speeds exceeding 80 mph in residential areas and hit more than four vehicles during the chase.

FPD also reported that Bradford drove through the playground area at Northwood Elementary. School was not in session that day, so no children were present at the time of the police pursuit.

Police also reported that Bradford failed to observe all the stop signs he encountered during the chase.

According to court documents, officers successfully deployed stop sticks during the chase. Despite heavy damage to the U-Haul truck’s tires, Bradford continued to try to evade police. Per police documents, Bradford was driving on the truck’s rims for a portion of the chase.

Near the intersection of US 31 and West Jefferson Street, Bradford tried to drive between two lanes of traffic, striking multiple vehicles that were waiting at a stoplight. Police reported that it looked like Bradford was not trying to avoid any of the cars he struck.

The vehicle chase came to an end near the intersection of US 31 and West Jefferson Street when Bradford struck a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police reported that Bradford attempted to enter the black Jeep he struck, pulling on the driver’s side door handle.

According to court documents, once Bradford determined the Jeep was locked, he fled on foot. Police reported that he ran toward a CVS drive-thru where he attempted to enter another vehicle.

The vehicle door was locked, and Bradford then tried to climb through the drive-thru window. Officers indicated that Bradford could not enter the building because the drive-thru window had a locking mechanism on it.

Officers caught up with Bradford after his failed attempt to enter the CVS. He was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. According to court documents, Bradford said “Shoot me,” Kill me, bro” and “I have nothing to lose” while he was on the ground.

Bradford tried to flee one final time as police attempted to place him in the back seat of a patrol car. Officers reported that he refused to put his legs in the patrol car, and as police began to try to place his legs in the vehicle, he attempted to exit the car. An officer quickly stopped Bradford and called for backup via radio.

According to court documents, when officers searched Bradford’s person, they found an ice pick, drill bit, vape device, cash and a pipe Bradford said he used to smoke crack cocaine. Police reported that the U-Haul Bradford was driving was towed and later searched after a warrant was obtained.

Per court documents, investigators found items stolen from Target and a handgun that was later determined to be an airsoft gun in the U-Haul.

Bradford now faces multiple felony charges in Johnson County, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and theft of a motor vehicle. Bradford’s initial hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to court documents, Bradford had previously been convicted for fleeing from police with a vehicle in Illinois. The date attached to his Illinois conviction is November 2019, per court documents.