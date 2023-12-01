INDIANAPOLIS — A man involved in a liquor store shooting in Indianapolis was arrested at a truck stop in Whitestown on Thursday.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Lamon Moore shot a person at a liquor store located in the area of E. 30th Street and N. Sherman Drive.

Lamon Moore

The shooting reportedly started after one individual cut another in line at the store. The dispute led to a brawl involving at least five people, per court docs.

The victim was shot once in the hip and transported to Methodist Hospital. One of the victim’s relatives was also involved in the incident. Police reporting on the shooting indicates the relative told investigators Moore was the person who cut in line at the liquor store before the shooting occurred.

According to court documents, police recovered an AirPod and a shell casing from the scene. They also observed a large amount of blood in the area and multiple signs that were in disarray.

The same witness told police Moore left the scene in a brown Chevy Malibu, per court documents. Investigators later located the vehicle — which was registered to Moore — and discovered it was parked less than half a mile away from the address listed for Moore in the prosecutor portal.

Members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and the Downtown District Violent Crimes Task Force then placed a tracker on Moore’s vehicle. Four days after the tracker was placed, Moore was arrested in Whitestown.

A video obtained by FOX59 and CBS4 shows officers making an arrest at a truck stop in Whitestown. The man being arrested is believed to be Moore.

During an interview with police, Moore repeatedly stated that he had no knowledge of the liquor store shooting. Court documents report Moore denied the officers’ allegations, even after they told him the shooter they saw in the store’s surveillance video looked like him.

Officials have issued Moore a stay away order. The document, which was filed on Friday, requests Moore stay away from all Community Spirits locations in Marion County.

Moore is preliminarily charged with unlawful possession of a firearm — a Level 4 Felony — and battery by means of a deadly weapon — a Level 5 Felony. The maximum penalty for a Level 4 Felony in Indiana is a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.