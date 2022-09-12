INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after an investigation into a Facebook messenger exchange that included child sexual abuse material.

In the criminal complaint against Darryl Dwight Lewis, Jr., 32, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana states the investigation began after Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Facebook reported that a user uploaded two files that contained possible child sexual abuse material. After reviewing the files, the office was able to identify one of them as child sexual abuse material.

The document states that the file was a video of a man engaged in sexual conduct with a boy. The man was speaking to the child during the sexual act but was not speaking English.

The government’s sentencing memorandum states the video was sent during a Facebook Messenger conversation between Lewis and another Facebook user. The two had been talking on the service for about a year, with most of the conversation centered on sex.

On the night of Feb. 22, 2020, however, the document states the conversation took a much different turn. The two men started talking about the possibility of meeting up. The content suggested this would be for sexual purposes.

There was some discussion about a friend of the other user and if he would join in. The document states apparently, Lewis thought his friend was involved with incest, commenting “well I would like to see some true incest one day.”

Despite their plans, the document states around 5:45 a.m. the next day, Lewis told the other user that he fell asleep. They then talked about meeting up later that night. He asked the other user if he was “into animal” before sending two bestiality videos.

Over the next hour, the document states Lewis sent multiple sexually explicit videos and images. This ranged from bestiality to “age-questionable” content. This is content where the males appear to be minor teenagers, but could be young adults.

After sending at least one “age-questionable” image and talking about bestiality, the document states Lewis asked, “what taboo stuff are you into besides that.” The men had the following exchange.

Photo//Government sentencing memorandum

After sending more “age-questionable” videos and images, Lewis sent the final video that the document states was child sexual abuse material.

Once police identified Lewis as the owner of the Facebook account, they met with him at his place of employment. They seized his phone before taking him to the police station to be interviewed.

During the interview, the United States Attorney’s Office said Lewis admitted to using a Dropbox account to store child sexual abuse material.

Police got a search warrant for his residence, where the office said they found multiple digital devices, including a thumb drive containing dozens of videos of children engaged in sexually explicit content.

Police also reviewed the content of the Dropbox account, where the criminal complaint said they found hundreds of images and videos of boys engaged in sexually explicit content. The office said this included depictions of children being made to engage in sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Lewis pleaded guilty to the distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. He has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.

The judge in the case ordered that Lewis be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years following his release from federal prison and ordered him to pay $65,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims. He must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.