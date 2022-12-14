BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a birthday party in September.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against 18-year-old Jaxson Smith, the Bargersville Police Department said officers were alerted about the sexual assault after the victim’s mother took her to the hospital.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told investigators that she was at a birthday party when Smith approached her and tried to get her to drink. While she initially said no, the document said she eventually gave in and had a few shots.

The document said the next thing the girl remembered was waking up on the bathroom floor with Smith on top of her. She told investigators that she told him to stop, but Smith replied “no, it’s fine.”

After the rape, the girl told investigators she went to sleep on the couch and Smith attempted to sexually abuse her again.

The next morning, the document said the girl remembered Smith bragging to people in the house, saying “guess who lost her virginity last night.”

Smith would later claim to police that the girl came on to him. He claimed that he doesn’t drink, and wasn’t sure if the girl drank at the party.

He said that people might suspect he raped the girl because of prior allegations against him. He also said the girl got a warning not to be around him because of his reputation.

Smith was being held Wednesday at the Johnson County jail on two counts of rape.