MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states it was a strange conversation he had with a coworker that would eventually result in his arrest.

One of the detectives reported talking with an evidence specialist at the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post after noticing weapons slated for destruction lined up neatly. The document said the evidence specialist previously referred to putting the weapons in a pile.

When the detective asked about this, the document said the evidence specialist got nervous, asking if they could trust the detective because they were worried about something suspicious was happening.

The evidence specialist told the detective that Daniel Crozier was at the post that morning. They said it is usual for him to leave after lunch and not come back unless he had evidence. During the conversation, Crozier started asking the evidence specialist about the guns.

The document said Crozier asked about the destruction process, how they were tracked and why they were not put up for sale. He indicated that he would buy them. The specialist said he also asked them if anyone looked at the weapons before they were destroyed.

Feeling uncomfortable, the document said the specialist lied, saying the guns were tracked in the computer, counted, inspected prior to transport and that they were checked during audits. The specialist said Crozier continued to ask questions about the guns that seemed off.

Shortly after the conversation, the document said Crozier told the specialist that he had to run home to check on the dog, but would be back. In later questioning, the document said Crozier told detectives that he needed to go check on his daughter.

The specialist asked why he would be coming back and reported to the detective that Crozier told them that he was coming back in case the new boss came by the post. The document said he came back about an hour later and parked in front of the barn where the weapons are stored.

After locking up for the day, the technician told the detective that they asked Crozier if he needed anything and drove out. They called Crozier while driving and asked if the alarm was set, even though the specialist knew it was.

The document said Crozier told the specialist that “it was now,” indicating that he needed two gun boxes and had to deactivate the alarm to go out to get some. However, there are gun boxes inside the post for all troopers to use.

After reviewing security footage, the document said detectives noticed Crozier parked his truck directly in front of the small evidence barn on two occasions. On other occasions, he parked between the large barn and the east entrance. The way he parked on those occasions partially blocked the views of two security cameras.

On the first occasion, the document said Crozier was seen going into the small evidence barn, carrying something out in a brown paper bag and putting it under the front seat of his truck before heading back into the post. During the latest occasion, the document said Crozier was seen going to his truck empty-handed before apparently grabbing something. He went into the barn, closing the door before leaving empty-handed, locking the door, and going back into the post.

When they asked Crozier about the situation, the document said he told detectives that he lost his pocket knife and was looking for it. Surveillance video does not support this. Upon further questioning, the documents said he eventually admitted to taking a handgun from the box and resealing it.

The document said Crozier told detectives he took the handgun home to “reference against one of his guns.” He denied intending to keep the gun, saying he was only interested in the after-market night sights on it. He denied removing any part from the gun or firing it. A note on his laptop from a few months before the incident referenced “replace Glock sights.”

When one of the detectives asked him why he didn’t just take a photo of the gun, the document said Crozier told them “my picture-taking isn’t very good a lot of the time.” He said he kept it at home for a week before returning it.

The document said Crozier was never remorseful or apologized for his actions. He told detectives he never thought he would be caught.

Crozier was arrested and charged with theft and official misconduct, both level 6 felonies.