HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Howard County man admitted to beating a woman to death and setting her house on fire in December, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit filed Monday indicates 44-year-old Curtis L. Freeman confessed to killing 73-year-old Pamela K. Hunter sometime before emergency personnel found her house on fire on Dec. 25.

Officials found Hunter inside a burning residence in the 3000 block of CR 300 S around 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Medics pronounced Hunter dead at the scene, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Police later identified Freeman as a person of interest in the case. Investigators conducted an interview with him on Dec. 27.

According to court documents, Freeman initially told police he and Freeman were “making some pretty serious love” when she suffered a medical emergency. Freeman claimed he unsuccessfully attempted CPR on Hunter several times.

When the interview concluded, police took Freeman into custody for murder and arson. He was subsequently transported to the Howard County Jail.

Per police documents, Freeman disclosed more details about Hunter’s death while he was being transported to jail. Officers reported Freeman said he struck Hunter “a couple times” with the side of his hands and his fist. Court docs indicate Freeman also admitted to putting his hand on Hunter’s sternum and hearing it “pop.”

Police additionally reported that Freeman told them he had been violent with Hunter in the past. He added that he and Hunter were engaged in a fight while he was intoxicated on the day of the incident.

Court documents report Freeman said he sat with Hunter’s body for two days before the house fire broke out. Before he was transported to the Howard County Jail, Freeman told police he placed a blanket over Hunter’s body before he used gasoline from a garage, Q-tips and electrical outlets to start a fire.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 26, and Hunter’s death was attributed to “multiple injuries do to physical assault,” per court records.

In an interview with police, Hunter’s family reported that Hunter and Freeman had been seeing each other months before the incident happened. According to court documents, Hunter told her family members she was considering going to a women’s shelter before the incident because Freeman had threatened to kill her and burn down her home.

Freeman now faces murder and arson charges. His initial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.