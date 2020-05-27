Court docs: DOC employee accused in deadly triple stabbing wrote she was inspired by serial killers

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman arrested in connection with a deadly triple stabbing on Indy’s west side was an Indiana Department of Correction employee at the Madison Correctional Facility until May 22, 2020. Court documents reveal she was inspired by serial killers, and she fantasized about killing people.

Police say 28-year-old Kristen Wolf stabbed three people at an apartment on Portsmouth Avenue on May 11.

Dylan Dickover, 28, and Victoria Cook, 24, died. A third victim is still recovering.

The surviving victim told police on the night of the stabbings someone loudly banged on the front door. When Cook opened it, a woman wearing all black barged in and stabbed her in the neck.

The attacker then entered the living room and stabbed the surviving victim in the neck. Dickover grabbed the attacker from behind in an attempt to stop her, but the attacker stabbed him over her shoulder and then stabbed him in the leg.

A man was upstairs, and when he came down to see what the commotion was, the attacker swiped at him with a knife. He ran back upstairs to find something to use as a weapon, but when he came back downstairs, she was gone.

He called 911 and tried to stop his friends from bleeding until medics arrived.

Cook died at the apartment, and Dickover died at Eskenazi Hospital.

The surviving victim and the witness said they didn’t recognize the attacker. They described her as a short, heavyset woman weighing around 300 pounds, and she had strawberry blond hair. They also told police her hat came off during the attack.

Police found a black knit watch-cap style hat in the apartment. It had a circular patch on the front with the words “Indiana Department of Corrections” stitched around the border.

Inside the hat was a tag with a handwritten name on it. The tag said “Wolf.”

Investigators discovered Kristen Wolf worked for the IDOC, and her BMV information matched the description the witness provided of the attacker.

When investigators searched her home, they found several combat style knives and uniforms with patches identical to the patch on the hat found at the crime scene.

They also found sheets of paper in her writing on her nightstand describing how she wondered what it would be like to kill someone, and she took inspiration from serial killers. She also wrote she considered killing her boyfriend or his wife, but she decided she didn’t want to kill someone she knew.

The second half of the writing said she wasn’t planning to die, but she was prepared for it. It listed a short will that she signed.

The people she stabbed knew her boyfriend but had broken ties with him. They told police he was a violent person, and he trains women to kill.

Records show Wolf is being held on two counts of murder, but she has not been formally charged at this time.