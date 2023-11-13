MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was arrested for battery against a public official and resisting law enforcement on Sunday.

According to an affidavit for probable cause filed Monday, police were initially called to a bar in Muncie to break up a fight. When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate anyone fighting.

A security guard told police the people that were fighting left the bar in an unknown direction, per police documents. As they were leaving the bar, police saw a woman standing in the middle of the street yelling, according to court documents.

While they were speaking with the subject in the street, police observed another fight happening at the bar. Accompanied by a state trooper, police ran back toward the bar in an attempt to detain the fighting subjects, per police documents.

Police reported that, while they were attempting to break up the fight they had observed, Engle ran into the bar and began to attack another patron. Cops then ran toward Engle to try to place her in handcuffs.

Court documents indicate Engle resisted arrest by trying to pull officers’ arms away from her. Eventually, police reported that Engle was handcuffed.

After she was placed in handcuffs, Engle kicked one officer in the right knee. According to court documents, she then kicked the state trooper involved in the incident in the groin.

Battery against a public safety official is a Level 5 Felony in Indiana. The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in the Hoosier State is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.