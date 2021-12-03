Court docs: Both drivers intoxicated in crash that killed child, injured 3 others; children weren’t restrained

INDIANAPOLIS —Both drivers involved in a crash that killed a child and injured three others last week were intoxicated, police say.

Giovanni Romero, 21, and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal, 44, face multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 26 crash at Troy Avenue and Meridian Street.

Romero is accused of speeding through an intersection with a red flashing light, leading Miranda-Carvajal’s van to hit his vehicle. Surveillance video recorded the crash; a witness estimated Romero’s car was going up to 75 miles per hour at the time, according to court documents.

Romero was heading westbound on Troy Avenue when Miranda-Carvajal’s van, which was traveling northbound on Meridian Street, hit his vehicle.

Four children were in the minivan at the time of the crash; an 8-year-old child was killed. The children weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to court documents.

Giovanni Romero (left) and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal (right)

Miranda-Carvajal initially denied being the driver of the van when police questioned her, although a witness who checked on her and the other occupants in the van said she was behind the wheel. She later told police she was the driver.

Responding officers said Romero displayed signs of impairment while Miranda-Carvajal had “the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and person.”

She told police she’d had a drink earlier in the evening and had taken a nap before driving. Her husband told police they’d been at a “house party” on the south side and had consumed alcohol during it. He said she was “not bad” afterwards and drove instead of him.

When police questioned Romero, he said he remembered little about the crash and didn’t know how it happened. He did admit he’d had a “couple of shots” before driving.

Both drivers tested above Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08 on portable breathalyzer tests, according to court documents. A blood draw showed Romero had a blood alcohol content of 0.09 and Miranda-Carvajal had a BAC of .13.

The 8-year-old who died in the crash sustained a cracked chest, according to court documents. A 16-year-old suffered a spinal fracture. Two other children were taken to the hospital; one suffered a femur injury and was released while the other, an 11-year-old, showed “little to no brain activity,” according to court documents.

Romero is charged with causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, two counts of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Miranda-Carvajal faces four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years old and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.