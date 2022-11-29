INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of killing a woman last year in a west side Indy apartment has ended in a mistrial one day after it began.

The trial for John Moreno began Monday in Marion County court. On Tuesday the court declared a mistrial for unknown reasons.

Moreno faces one murder charge for his alleged involvement in the death of Donna Hawes.

The 54-year-old victim was found dead on Feb. 7, 2021, along the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard. Her body was in a unit of Cloverleaf Apartments.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. to find Hawes suffering from apparent trauma. IEMS crews arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Indianapolis police said Moreno, 27 at the time, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021, on a preliminary murder charge in connection with the case.

A new trial date has been set for Moreno with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 2.