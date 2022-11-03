INDIANAPOLIS — Country superstar Thomas Rhett is hitting Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers’ home territory, as part of his HOME TEAM TOUR 23.

Rhett will perform on Saturday, May 6, 2023 with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith as the opening acts.

The 40-city tour will kick off February 9 in Canada.

Pre-sales begin November 8 to members of Rhett’s fan club and Citi card users. General sales begin Friday, November 11.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

For the announcement, Rhett shared a video depicting a mock news conference where he revealed jerseys representing the cities along the tour. To watch, click here.