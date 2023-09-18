INDIANAPOLIS — Country music artist Brett Eldredge is coming to Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis.

Eldredge, who has nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles to his name, added a stop in the Circle City to his Glow Live Holiday Tour. He will perform in Indianapolis on Dec. 19.

During his 14 tour stops, Eldredge will perform songs from his Christmas album “Glow.” The collection was originally released in 2016 and includes holiday favorites like “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “The First Noel” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Eldredge’s Glow tour began as a single live performance in Nashville and has since expanded to a multi-city tour. “Glow” isn’t the only Christmas collection the native Illinoisan has released in his career. In 2021, Eldredge dropped “Mr. Christmas,” an 11-song album featuring traditional holiday songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

“The Glow tour has now become a big, beautiful Christmas tradition,” Eldredge said via press release. “I love kicking off the season with all of you. I’m excited to return to some of my favorite cities and add some new cities including Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. To me, it’s definitely the most wonderful time of the year.”

Tickets to Eldredge’s performance in Indianapolis will become available on Friday at 10 a.m. on bretteldredge.com. Citi cardholders, however, will have access to an exclusive presale, which begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 10 p.m.