(Stacker) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Indiana have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

#20. Switzerland County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.1% (5 of 62 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.3% (622 of 18,698 square meters of bridges)

#19. Johnson County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.2% (18 of 219 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.4% (4,176 of 77,163 square meters of bridges)

#18. Shelby County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.5% (21 of 247 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.9% (5,538 of 93,123 square meters of bridges)

#17. Union County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.6% (5 of 58 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.8% (2,378 of 17,265 square meters of bridges)

#16. Fountain County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.7% (17 of 196 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (3,404 of 55,201 square meters of bridges)

#15. Greene County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.8% (21 of 238 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.7% (1,911 of 109,533 square meters of bridges)

#14. Orange County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.8% (12 of 136 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.3% (1,055 of 31,503 square meters of bridges)

#13. Clay County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.8% (16 of 181 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.3% (3,551 of 42,758 square meters of bridges)

#12. Franklin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.9% (14 of 158 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.6% (1,227 of 46,750 square meters of bridges)

#11. Fayette County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.0% (9 of 100 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.6% (1,044 of 29,096 square meters of bridges)

#10. Lawrence County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.1% (15 of 164 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.0% (2,512 of 63,018 square meters of bridges)

#9. Miami County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.4% (16 of 171 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.5% (1,950 of 54,957 square meters of bridges)

#8. Jennings County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (18 of 162 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.4% (2,611 of 40,545 square meters of bridges)

#7. Noble County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (10 of 90 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.2% (1,599 of 19,603 square meters of bridges)

#6. Owen County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.0% (18 of 150 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.7% (1,471 of 40,285 square meters of bridges)

#5. Dearborn County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.4% (18 of 145 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.0% (3,600 of 89,748 square meters of bridges)

#4. Brown County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.3% (15 of 113 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.8% (1,433 of 21,140 square meters of bridges)

#3. Parke County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.0% (34 of 200 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.1% (4,349 of 43,207 square meters of bridges)

#2. Crawford County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.1% (21 of 123 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.5% (1,964 of 35,468 square meters of bridges)

#1. Putnam County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.2% (50 of 290 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.4% (6,443 of 76,938 square meters of bridges)