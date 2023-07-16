(Stacker) — The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Indiana. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Indiana has the lowest home prices.

#30. Rush County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $443 (3.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $459

– Median home value in 2020: $119,600

– Ranked #1,181 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Clinton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $438 (4.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $458

– Median home value in 2020: $118,400

– Ranked #1,157 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Perry County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $438 (8.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $479

– Median home value in 2020: $118,400

– Ranked #1,158 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Jennings County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $432 (5.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $457

– Median home value in 2020: $116,600

– Ranked #1,117 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Howard County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $423 (24.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $561

– Median home value in 2020: $114,200

– Ranked #1,063 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Huntington County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $421 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $462

– Median home value in 2020: $113,800

– Ranked #1,056 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Fulton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $407 (4.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $428

– Median home value in 2020: $110,000

– Ranked #968 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Fountain County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $405 (3.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418

– Median home value in 2020: $109,400

– Ranked #951 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Scott County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $405 (7.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $438

– Median home value in 2020: $109,400

– Ranked #952 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Pulaski County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (7.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $435

– Median home value in 2020: $109,100

– Ranked #943 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Delaware County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $404 (5.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $427

– Median home value in 2020: $109,000

– Ranked #941 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Wayne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $401 (1.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $405

– Median home value in 2020: $108,400

– Ranked #921 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Clay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $397 (13.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $460

– Median home value in 2020: $107,100

– Ranked #884 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Grant County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $395 (6.2% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $372

– Median home value in 2020: $106,700

– Ranked #872 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Wabash County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $395 (7.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $428

– Median home value in 2020: $106,700

– Ranked #873 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. Henry County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $395 (6.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $424

– Median home value in 2020: $106,600

– Ranked #869 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Knox County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $381 (2.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $390

– Median home value in 2020: $102,800

– Ranked #770 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Greene County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $377 (12.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $430

– Median home value in 2020: $101,900

– Ranked #744 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Orange County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $372 (8.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $406

– Median home value in 2020: $100,600

– Ranked #712 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Pike County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $367 (13.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $426

– Median home value in 2020: $99,200

– Ranked #680 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Crawford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $361 (8.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $395

– Median home value in 2020: $97,600

– Ranked #652 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Jay County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $359 (4.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $376

– Median home value in 2020: $97,100

– Ranked #640 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Cass County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $351 (6.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $376

– Median home value in 2020: $94,800

– Ranked #593 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Parke County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (12.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $402

– Median home value in 2020: $94,400

– Ranked #579 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Miami County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $349 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $384

– Median home value in 2020: $94,200

– Ranked #571 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Sullivan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $336 (12.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $385

– Median home value in 2020: $90,900

– Ranked #481 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Fayette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (11.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $363

– Median home value in 2020: $87,000

– Ranked #384 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Randolph County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $319 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $350

– Median home value in 2020: $86,200

– Ranked #358 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. Vermillion County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $312 (10.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $349

– Median home value in 2020: $84,200

– Ranked #302 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. Blackford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $278 (11.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $314

– Median home value in 2020: $75,000

– Ranked #147 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

This story originally appeared on and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.