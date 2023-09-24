(Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Indiana using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Spencer County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 19,949

#29. Montgomery County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 37,967

#28. Howard County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 83,349

#27. Crawford County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 10,511

#26. Rush County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 16,706

#25. White County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 24,593

#24. Gibson County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 33,017

#23. Wells County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 28,103

#22. Knox County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 36,362

#21. Warren County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 8,430

#20. Fayette County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 23,393

#19. Fulton County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,400

#18. Benton County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,687

#17. Perry County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,151

#16. Fountain County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,422

#15. Pulaski County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,496

#14. Greene County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 30,924

#13. Randolph County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 24,681

#12. Cass County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 37,918

#11. Jay County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,570

#10. Orange County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,752

#9. Wabash County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 31,120

#8. Sullivan County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 20,814

#7. Clay County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 26,397

#6. Blackford County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,139

#5. Miami County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 36,100

#4. Martin County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,885

#3. Pike County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,220

#2. Vermillion County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,477

#1. Parke County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,316