Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (85 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,213 (4,440 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (24 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (70 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,489 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,260 (3,999 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (20 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (142 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,645 (6,799 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. LaPorte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (222 total deaths)

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,424 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,345 (12,467 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (19 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#46. St. Joseph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (566 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,638 (37,071 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (30 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sullivan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (43 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,470 (2,164 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Canva

#44. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (1,019 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,626 (56,442 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (349 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (97 total deaths)

— 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,248 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,290 (5,050 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (44 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,215 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,303 (2,058 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (15 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Vanderburgh County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (402 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,200 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,536 (22,746 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (102 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Huntington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (81 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,076 (4,045 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#39. White County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (54 total deaths)

— 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,920 (3,355 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Elkhart County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (465 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,163 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,298 (29,503 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (31 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Canva

#37. Floyd County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (180 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,014 (7,863 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (36 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (111 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,322 (5,911 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#35. Vigo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (254 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,857 (12,692 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (37 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (91 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #1,025 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,620 (4,455 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (32 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (58 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,360 (2,712 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (389 total deaths)

— 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,724 (18,544 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (21 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ripley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (70 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #936 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,332 (3,493 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (12 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warrick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (157 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #922 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,545 (7,903 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (21 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

Canva

#29. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (91 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #921 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,406 (3,808 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (19 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (116 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #911 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,565 (6,275 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (25 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (36 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #860 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,488 (1,187 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (17 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Starke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (59 total deaths)

— 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,950 (2,288 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (345 total deaths)

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,226 (13,250 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (37 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (85 total deaths)

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #781 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,038 (2,885 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (13 new cases, +225% change from previous week)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (86 total deaths)

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #778 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,428 (3,369 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wabash County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (83 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #763 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,724 (3,634 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (10 new cases, +900% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Blackford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (32 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #727 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,626 (1,367 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (180 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #711 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,069 (7,280 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (34 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,195 (1,387 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

HurricaneGonzalo // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (125 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #701 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,577 (4,799 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (20 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dubois County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (118 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,578 (6,230 total cases)

— 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (64 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,358 (2,855 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (58 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,299 (2,142 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (5 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (55 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,615 (1,889 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Vermillion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (44 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,485 (1,780 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (20 new cases, +186% change from previous week)

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Howard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (235 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (10 new deaths, +900% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,654 (10,445 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (52 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

Rhatsa26X // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gibson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (96 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,357 (4,496 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (24 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (43 total deaths)

— 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,964 (1,051 total cases)

— 38.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wells County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (81 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #618 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,517 (2,976 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

Canva

#8. Cass County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (110 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #587 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,050 (6,049 total cases)

— 42.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (14 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fountain County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (48 total deaths)

— 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,022 (2,292 total cases)

— 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (35 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Daviess County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (100 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,199 (3,068 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (17 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (201 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #511 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,907 (7,186 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tipton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (47 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #471 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,077 (1,678 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (83 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #345 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,949 (2,454 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (92 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #319 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,927 (2,902 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pulaski County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (48 total deaths)

— 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

— #199 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,819 (1,213 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)