Counties in Indiana receiving thousands of absentee ballot applications already for November election

INDIANAPOLIS- On Tuesday, U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he is suspending operational changes until after the election is over.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” Dejoy said in a statement.

It comes after several state attorneys general announced a federal lawsuit challenging the changes at the U.S. Postal Service, alleging they would undermine the 2020 election.

Dejoy’s statement said the Postal Service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.

Two county clerks in central Indiana explained this decision to postpone the initiatives does not change their message to voters: get your absentee ballot application in early.

It is a message county clerks have echoed this summer and now there is more urgency behind it.

“What is the game plan here and how are we going to be able to accommodate the extra thousands of ballots that are going to be coming,” said Jay Phelps, clerk in Bartholomew County.

Phelps said his office has already received four-times as many absentee ballot applications than what they got for the 2016 election. They saw records during the primary as well when Indiana allowed no-excuse mail-in voting while the state was under stay-at-home orders.

Bartholomew County saw about 8,300 vote-by-mail ballots for the primary election when they usually receive 1,500.

“We need to get the word out to voters that they need to send an application as soon as possible,” Phelps said.

Marion County has received roughly 15,000 absentee ballot applications so far. On August 6, they had received 8,400. That’s a nearly 80 percent increase in less than two weeks.

“We are on track to greatly exceed previous general elections,” said Russell Hollis, Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

Extra staff are starting next week to get a head start on processing those applications. The hope is to be ahead of where they were during the primary election.

For the primary election, Marion County Clerk’s Office received the bulk of absentee ballot applications during a three week window. Marion County saw mail delays and in some cases, Russell said voters received their ballots roughly two weeks after the clerk’s office sent them.

“That is another reason we are stressing the urgency of voters applying now,” he said.

If you receive a ballot a few days before Election Day, Marion County plans to allow you to drive that ballot to an early voting location or an election board office to hand deliver it rather than mail it in.

They also want to make sure there are plenty of in-person voting opportunities in November. More details about locations will come August 26 when the election board meets to adopt a plan.