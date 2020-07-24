Counselors urge Hoosier families to start adjusting student sleep schedules before back-to-school

INDIANAPOLIS – With kids headed back to class soon, families are considering how to adjust kids’ sleep schedules and mealtimes so that it’s not so abrupt on the first day of school.

Because so many students have been home since March and attending school via flexible e-learning, Hoosier families say their kids are going to bed late at night and not waking up until mid-morning or early afternoon.

“I had a conversation with a kiddo the other day and I was like, ‘you realize, you’re going to have to wake up six hours earlier come the fall,’” adolescent counselor Jessica Hood, said. “I was like, ‘why don’t we go ahead and try doing like – three hours – instead of six? So, instead of getting up at two, let’s get up at ten or even 11. Let’s be up before noon.’”

Hood is encouraging families to start shifting those sleep schedules as soon as possible. She suggests having them go to bed an hour earlier each night and waking up earlier every morning, up until the start of school.

“Baby steps is probably going to create the least amount of disruption,” she said.

Hood has kids of her own. She said it is also important for families to start shifting back to a more “normative” routine.

“Making them shower and bathe daily, making them eat normal meals, get dressed, not hanging around in pajamas all day,” she told CBS4.

Hood has been working with families to prepare for the upcoming school year. Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, some Hoosier parents are also concerned about their kids’ wellbeing and how they will feel once they are back in the classroom.

“The biggest thing when it comes to emotions with kids is for them to have a healthy outlet to express those; giving them the language to use and helping them verbalize what they’re feeling,” Hood explained.

“I usually ask my kids, ‘what are two or three feelings you’re having?’ Because most of us don’t have a singular feeling about something so usually it’s, ‘well, I’m worried, I’m happy and I’m excited.’ So, then it’s like, awesome. What are you worried about? What are you happy about? What are you excited about? And then they can share all of it and were not singling out any emotion.”

She said if kids start showing signs of withdrawal, anxiety or depression, families should consider getting the child professional help.

Hood acknowledged the parents having to make difficult decisions in the middle of the health crisis. Many are having a difficult time deciding whether to send their kids back for in-person learning or whether to try e-learning instead.

“Unfortunately, I think everyone is in the same boat,” she pointed out.

Hood said parents should take advice from the popular Frozen II movie. There is a quote in the film that says, “make the next right choice.”

“That choice may not be right in two months. In two months, we might have to change our choice,” she said.

When asked about face masks and how parents can encourage their kids to wear them throughout the day, Hood said young children and teens will take their cues from adults.

“It’s setting those boundaries and guidelines of what is normative and expected behavior for our children,” she said.

She encouraged adults to stay positive about the experience.

“Hey guys, let’s get some cool face masks that you feel comfortable wearing. It will be exciting what other face masks other kids are wearing. This is the best way we can go back to school, you can see your friends and be safe,” she advised.

“If we’re presenting it in that upbeat way instead of, ‘oh my goodness, I can’t believe the school is making you guys wear masks. Nobody is going to keep them on. Then, our kids are going to hear that and they’re going to say that to their teachers and the school staff when they’re asked to keep it on themselves.”