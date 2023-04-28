NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a mental health counselor was stabbed at the New Castle Correctional Facility Friday morning.

The incident allegedly occurred during a group session that was being led by a female counselor alongside a total of eight male inmates serving time at the facility, according to ISP, the agency leading the investigation into the incident.

One of the inmates displayed a sharp, metal object at one point during the meeting before proceeding to allegedly stab the counselor in her neck and throat.

ISP said that several other offenders attempted to prevent any more damage as one was stabbed in the chest while trying to stop the attack.

The injured inmate and the counselor were transported to Indiana University Ball Hospital in Muncie. ISP reported their injuries as non-life threatening.

Once ISP concludes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.