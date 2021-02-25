Counselor of the Year reflects on importance of mental health during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence North High School counselor has been honored as Indiana’s Counselor of the Year. She’s using her award to shed light on mental health and how the pandemic has changed her role.

Connie Siverston started her counseling career in Lawrence Township in 1996 and has been at Lawrence North High School since 2010.

She says a lot has changed in 25 years, and the pandemic has created even new challenges.

Siverston says over the past year, she’s seen more students impacted with mental health issues. However, she also believes the pandemic is creating more opportunities for help.

“Maybe this is one of those unintended benefits of the pandemic that we really have been able to shine a light on mental health, the awareness of compassion, removing barriers for opportunities for people to reach out and get the help and support they need,” said Siverston.

Siverston says she was stunned to learn she’d won because she’s so in awe of the people she works with around the state on a regular basis.