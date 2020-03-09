Councilor says taxpayers ‘on the hook’ if IndyGo foundation fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A little-known clause in a 2014 law that led the way to the newly enacted transit income tax in Marion County commits Indianapolis taxpayers to cough up another $6 million in bus system subsidies if IndyGo’s recently launched not-for-profit foundation can’t reach its fundraising goals.

“If a county fiscal body or other entity fails to raise the revenue required…the county in which the public transportation project is located is responsible for paying the difference…” reads Indiana Code 8-25-3-6 which set the ground rules for permitting local voters the opportunity to tax themselves to finance transit expansion.

By a 60-40% margin in November 2016, Marion County voters approved such a tax that raises approximately $55 million a year in new revenues for IndyGo’s expansion and Red, Blue and Purple Lines.

But a clause buried in that statute directed that IndyGo was to establish a foundation by the date the Red Line began running last September 1 and raise approximately $6 million in its first year to augment operational costs.

Last week the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation received its initial $35,000 donation.

“All revenue streams are available,” said IPTF Executive Director Roscoe Brown. “We’re talking about corporate. We’re talking about individual donations, foundations, grants, etc.

“One of the stipulations of the legislation is that it would come from the private sources.”

Later this week, a House-Senate Conference Committee will debate an amendment to a northwest Indiana transit bill that would penalize IndyGo approximately $6 million a year in funding for its failure to meet state law.

The author of the amendment, State Senator Aaron Freeman, a Republican representing Marion County, said, “There’s always room for compromise. I’ll always be open to try to do something.

“We’re aware that there are outside groups trying to give information and language to the legislature, trying to get inserted into the law what they want,” said Freeman. “We all need to watch it and see where it goes.”

Freeman said he would be open to a compromise that would allow IndyGo and the IPTF more time to reach the annual $6 million goal set in the state statute, but he would oppose any change to the bus corporation’s definition of what could be considered a charitable gift to the foundation.

“The original deal in 2014 is IndyGo’s going to raise ten percent of their funds privately. They need to live by that. We don’t need to change the conditions, for example, free ridership would count towards that or something else would count towards that. They committed to raise ten percent privately through their not for profit, they need to do that.”

IndyGo has indicated it was focused on building the Red Line over the last three years and only recently hired Brown to head up the IPTF, despite consistent promises by previous bus system leadership to city-county councilors that establishing the foundation was in the works.

Freeman’s amendment would hold back approximately $6 million in IndyGo’s estimated $54 million annual income tax revenue take.

IndyGo claims such a penalty would cripple its operations and future plans and delay the roll out of the new grid system service this summer.

Republican City-County Councilor Brian Mowery, whose hard questioning of IndyGo President & CEO Inez Evans last month first drew Freeman’s attention, said the same state law that allowed the income tax vote and required the foundation fundraising also puts the burden of the charitable giving shortfall on Marion County taxpayers.

“I think it’s a surprise,” he said. “It's in the ordinance and statute that says we are on the hook for it. Unfortunately, that means the taxpayers are going to have to pay for it. They’ve already paid for it once and they’re going to get hit again and they’re coming back again and reaching into their pockets and saying, ‘We need more.’”

In its 2020 budget, IndyGo indicated that nearly 70% of its operating budget comes from Marion County taxpayers.

Ridership fares pay about ten percent of the $111 million annual operating costs.

State and federal funds, service reimbursement and advertising revenues make up the rest.

Marion County property taxes and excise taxes provide $36.5 million in annual funding.

The transit income tax, first collected on October 1, 2017, provides $40 million for operating expenses and another $14 million for capital costs and debt service.

“I think that we’ve seen the goalposts moving a lot,” said Mowery, reflecting on IndyGo’s evolving ridership goals for the Red Line. “This board is made up of unelected members with no accountability to their actions, and we are seeing that now in the fact that the city is gonna have to come up with about six million dollars to pay for their shortcomings and the fact that they have not moved on this before now.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the City County Council appoint the seven members of the IndyGo Board of Directors.

Hogsett, Council President Vop Osili and Congressman Andre Carson have all issued statements decrying Freeman’s amendment and warning of the potential damage it could do to IndyGo funding and operations.