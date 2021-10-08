Costume safety tips for your pet this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS - As temperatures get cooler, animals become more active, and, as Carla Knapp, Public Relations Specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo, said, "animals love cooler temperatures and tend to be more active". But, why?

Holly Balok, a senior keeper at the Indianapolis Zoo, said that some animals are not built for the extremes that we experience here in Indiana and the U.S. Balok highlighted red pandas and other forest animals specifically saying, “they're from the southern portions of China eastern Himalayas, where it can get warm, but not to the extremes that we see here, so they prefer it a little bit cooler, even if it's snowing a little bit. They're built for that. They're just built for colder weather, so this kind of weather is so much more comfortable for them.