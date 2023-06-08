INDIANAPOLIS — A correctional officer at the Marion County Adult Detention Center was arrested by her peers in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division after trafficking drugs into the facility earlier this month, according to a press release sent from the Sheriff’s Office.

Nijell Holmes, 25, was immediately terminated and arrested for Dealing in a Scheduled Drug, a level 4 felony; and Trafficking with an Inmate, a level 5 felony.

“Our staff are rightfully held to a high standard,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “We have a sworn obligation to keep the people in our custody safe. If you violate that oath, and disgrace your upstanding colleagues, you will find yourself on the other side of the bars.”

Holmes arrived at her shift Wednesday, June 7 and was immediately questioned by detectives. She was then searched and more narcotics were found that detectives believe she intended to traffic.

“Our new facility has thousands of high-definition cameras, advanced body scanners, and real-time inmate and staff tracking devices. When you pair that with our experienced staff, drug sniffing K9’s, and incredible Investigations Unit, you simply won’t get away with bringing illicit substances into our jail. But that’s okay, we’ll find a cell for those who would try.”

Holmes was employed at the Adult Detention Center for nearly two years, and had no prior disciplinary history.