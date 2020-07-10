Coroner’s office working to ID body found in Eagle Creek Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS – A body was found in Eagle Creek Reservoir Friday morning, but search efforts may still continue during the day.

The body was found floating in the water around 6:15 a.m. by the Pike Township Fire Department. Crews had planned to resume their search at 8 a.m., but Pike Township arrived early and saw the body.

The coroner’s office is working to positively identify the remains, according to Capt. Jet Quillen with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Crews searched for two days after a man and woman were on a paddle boat when a storm went through. The man was thrown from the boat.

The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time, and is unable to swim. The woman jumped in to try to save him. However, both people started to sink.

The woman was eventually rescued, but the man didn’t resurface, prompting searches Wednesday and Thursday.

Quillen said resources remain in place to continue the search Friday in case the body discovered in the morning isn’t that of the missing man.