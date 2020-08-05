Coroner’s office releasing autopsy report in Dreasjon Reed case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the autopsy of Dreasjon Reed to his family.

In a statement, the office said it received the decision from the Marion Superior Court granting the release to Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn.

Reed’s family had planned a news conference Wednesday morning demanding the release of the report.

Reed was fatally shot during an encounter with police in May following a chase that he had streamed on Facebook.

Police maintain that Reed fired a gun before the shooting, a claim his family and their attorney dispute. A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury released a statement on the report’s release:

The Marion County Superior Court has ruled to allow for the release of the autopsy report by the Marion County Coroner to the family of Dreasjon Reed. We fully anticipate that the family attorney will adhere to the confidentiality requirements set forth by the Indiana Code which prohibits the release of certain information contained in the report. The State has petitioned the court to allow for the investigation to be completed before releasing the report so that a thorough and complete investigation could be conducted. This investigation is still ongoing, and the team respects and will adhere to the Court’s decision as it works to provide as comprehensive an investigation as possible.