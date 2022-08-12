GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released.

Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after he began open firing inside the mall on July 17.

The 20-year-old male suspect from Greenwood was not on any prescription or illicit drugs at the time of the shooting, according to a report released Friday by the Johnson County Coroners Office. He also did not have any traces of alcohol either.

No traces of any drugs besides caffeine were found in Sapirman’s body, toxicology reports show. Traces of Cotinine, which the coroner said is found in tobacco and nicotine, were also found.

The cause of Sapirman’s death, as previously said by the Greenwood Police Department, was multiple gunshot wounds. Sapirman was hit with gunfire eight times, the coroner said.