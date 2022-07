BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have confirmed a fatal crash on I-65 southbound in Boone County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened on I-65 around 5:30 a.m. near the I-865 SB interchange.

The coroner has been called, so we know at least one person was killed.

It’s unknown how many vehicles are involved.

ISP says 65 is shut down in the area. Traffic will be diverted at the State Road 267 exit.

This story is developing and will be updated.