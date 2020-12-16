Coroner: 2-year-old shot, killed himself after finding gun inside Grant County home

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — A 2-year-old boy shot and killed himself Tuesday after finding a gun inside a home in Fairmount, Indiana, according to the Grant County coroner.

At about 12:15 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of North Main Street in response to shots fired.

Officers arrived to find the child unresponsive.

Police and medical personnel began resuscitation efforts, and the 2-year-old was taken to Marion General Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It is reported that the toddler located a handgun inside the home and discharged it striking him,” wrote the coroner in a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.