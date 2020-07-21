Zoobilation 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Zoobilation 2020 has been canceled.

Organizers had hoped to hold the event in August, but decided to call it off as the pandemic continues.

This year’s lavish black-tie fundraiser was going to celebrate African elephants with the theme “Journey to Africa: Tons of Fun” as guests celebrate the opening of the new Tembo Camp exhibit.

“We will greatly miss sharing this wonderful fundraising event with everyone this year,” the zoo said in a statement.

Those looking to donate ticket costs or get a ticket refund can visit the zoo’s website.

For 34 years, Zoobilation has brought people together at the Indianapolis Zoo to celebrate and raise money to save wild things and wild places.

In 2019, the event raised $2.5 million to help fund the care of the Zoo’s 1,300 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.

The next Zoobilation is currently set for Friday, June 11, 2021.

CBS4 and FOX59 are proud media partners for Zoobilation.