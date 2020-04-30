Zionsville town employee tests positive for coronavirus

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An employee for the town of Zionsville has tested positive for COVID-19, Zionsville officials announced Wednesday.

“The employee left work on the afternoon of Monday, April 27 after displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The employee was tested that day and has been under self-quarantine at home under the care of a physician. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts and join their friends in wishing this person a speedy recovery,” the Town of Zionsville said in a press release.

Zionville officials say they have informed all employees in the department that the employee may have come in contact with and is providing testing to employees who may have worked in the same facility. This employee did not interact with members of the public in a professional capacity.

Since March 20, Zionville has enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting procedures through our contract cleaning service provider at all Town facilities. All Zionville employees working in town facilities are required to wear a mask while at work and operations will continue as scheduled.