Workers for IU Health protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – Workers for IU Health gathered with supporters Saturday to protest the health provider’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Dozens attends the Saturday afternoon demonstration behind IU Fairbanks Hall.

IU Health is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. Those who fail to do so face termination.

There are some exemptions to the policy for medical and religious reasons, according to IU Health.

Traci Staley organized Saturday’s event. She believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice that shouldn’t be forced on employees by their company.

“They’re telling us. ‘Well, you do have a choice,’ but what kind of a choice is it? We’re being threatened and backed into a corner and told take this vaccine that you don’t believe in, or agree with, that you don’t feel is safe or lose your livelihood,” Staley told us prior to the event.

Those in attendance Saturday agreed with Staley’ view, with many holding signs noting that the vaccine is currently approved for emergency use only. Other signs featured statements such as “coercion is not consent” and decried the policy as “medical apartheid.”

IU Health maintains that “vaccinating team members is a safe and effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The company also noted that it already requires employees to get the flu vaccine.