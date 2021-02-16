Winter storm closes 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A winter storm that buried much of Indiana under heavy snowfall Tuesday led health officials to temporarily close dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health said more than 70 clinics were closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

The agency said anyone who had an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of those clinics and needs to rescheduled that can click on the link in their last confirmation text message. They can also reschedule through email or call 211 if they need assistance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals who receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 42 days of the first dose will have full protection from the virus.

As of Tuesday, 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.