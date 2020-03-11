Why do we keep talking about the coronavirus?

A frank discussion of why coronavirus coverage is dominating the news

We’re hearing a lot about ‘coronavirus fatigue’ — some people are sick of the constant news coverage and wonder if we’re making the virus a bigger deal than it is.

Here’s a frank discussion of why we’re so closely covering the coronavirus.

Rather than spreading fear, we want you to understand the facts. We want to minimize spread of the virus and give you the information you need to stay healthy.

Plus, we talk about the importance of getting your health information from reputable sources, not your friends on Facebook.