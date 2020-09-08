While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 8

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Marion County loosens some restrictions. Beginning Tuesday, Marion County bars and nightclubs can reopen with restrictions.

The businesses are allowed 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors. Customers must be seated at tables that can accommodate no more than six people. Bar seating will remain closed.

Marion County restaurants are allowed to expand to 75% capacity for outdoor dining.

Downtown streets reopen. Street closures come to an end in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday.

Mass Ave and Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen to traffic for the first time since May.

The streets were closed to expand outdoor dining capacity.

Several agencies are working together to come up with a more permanent solution for outdoor dining, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Indiana surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases. With Monday’s data update, the Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana had surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

Six months ago, a man traveling from Boston was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana.

“If we had done nothing, we had never shut down the economy, we had never shut down schools, we probably would have reached 100,000 way back in April,” said Brian Dixon, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute.

Compared to surrounding states, Indiana is in the middle when it comes to total positive cases. Ohio reports 130,000 cases, Michigan lists 117,000, Kentucky sits at 52,000 and Illinois has confirmed almost 250,000 COVID-19 cases.

Since population plays a role — numbers are only part of the story. Overall, Indiana is doing about the same as others in the area.

“Our numbers are slightly different, but they are kind of moving in the same directions,” explained Dixon. “Deaths have continued to come down over the last several weeks.”

Though the 100,000 milestone does confirm 1.5% of Hoosiers have been infected with COVID-19, the Regenstrief Institute believes that number is 10 times higher.

Back to school. Some students at Hamilton Southeastern will return to the classroom this week.

The district started the school year virtually, but students in Pre-K through fourth grade will switch to a hybrid learning model this week.

They’ll spend half the time in school and the other half learning virtually.

For right now, students in fifth through twelfth grade will remain virtual. However, they will transition to the hybrid model starting on Thursday, Sept. 17.