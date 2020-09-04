While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 4

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Indy bars and nightclubs to reopen. Mayor Joe Hogsett said Indianapolis bars and nightclubs can reopen with limited capacity starting on Tuesday as Marion County shows signs of improvement during the pandemic.

“I am heartened this morning to report based on encouraging data, beginning next Tuesday, bars and nightclubs will be able to reopen at 25% indoors with up to 50% capacity utilizing outdoor seating,” he said.

Hogsett said the bars and nightclubs can only offer table seating. Customers must be seated at tables capable of supporting no more than six people. Bar seating will remain closed.

Those businesses must close at 12 a.m. Three violations will lead to a closure for a minimum of 30 days, according to Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Back to school. Hamilton Southeastern Schools is sending students back to the classroom, at least part-time.

The school board made the decision after the City of Fishers changed its coronavirus community risk rating to moderate.

Last month school started with all students virtual.

After Labor Day, the plan was to send pre-schoolers through fourth-graders back to class using a hybrid model and keep everyone else virtual.

However, the yellow risk rating brought new recommendations, comforting the school board enough to move grades “five through 12” to a 50-50 model as well.

COVID-19 heart impact. The long-term effects of COVID-19 remain an ever-evolving mystery, but studies are now showing some people may be dealing with potentially deadly heart inflammation called myocarditis.

“Usually happens from an infection, typically a virus, but bacteria can cause it as well,” said Ryan Serrano, a pediatric cardiologist at Riley Hospital for Children. “It is one of the more common causes of death, and sudden death, in athletes and young people.”

Recent reports showed that some Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 also showed symptoms of myocarditis.

Pediatric cardiologists are Riley Children’s Health say the condition is often caused by a virus, and is one of the more common causes of death or sudden death in athletes and young people. It is possible for a COVID-19 survivor to have the condition, and not know until it is too late.

Cases climb in India. The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.

The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.

IU recommendation. Indiana University officials recommended Thursday that all Greek-life houses shut down due to increased spread of COVID-19.

There are 40 Greek houses on campus, and 30 are already under quarantine. Now, it’s “highly encouraged” that all 40 close and not allow students to live there.

Indiana University is unable to order the houses closed because they are owned by their respective organizations, so they advising students to re-evaluate living in the houses.

“I think that the corporations and the national directors need to step up and think about how they’re going to help the students and their families move.They could figure out to make their houses significantly safer,” IU’s Provost Lauren Robel said.

IU Director of Media Relations Chuck Carney said he hopes the organizations will make a decision in their best interest.

Officials said there’s been no evidence of transmission in classrooms, and testing shows dorm life hasn’t been a major issue. Greek houses have had a much higher rate of transmission.