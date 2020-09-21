While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 21

U.S. approaching 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. The tracker from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. is approaching 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

As of early Monday morning, the tracker put the U.S. death toll at 199,512, the highest tally in the world. Data from the university reported more than 6.8 million cases in the U.S. along with 2.59 million recoveries.

India reported the second-highest number of cases with more than 5.4 million, with Brazil third at more than 4.5 million. India has reported a total of 87,882 deaths while Brazil has reported 136,895, according to Johns Hopkins.

The global tally for the coronavirus stood at more than 31 million cases with 960,736 deaths and more than 21 million recoveries reported.

Not quite back to class. Monday’s return to New York City schools won’t be the return anyone planned for. For most, it won’t be a return at all.

Only pre-kindergarten and some special education students are scheduled to end a six-month absence from school buildings after a last-minute decision to postpone, for the second time, plans to be among the first big districts to resume in-person instruction after the coronavirus forced students and staff home.

Schoolchildren in kindergarten through 12th grade are still starting the new school year Monday, but fully remotely, the same way students in Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and many of New York’s other urban districts have.

After a fidgety spring of online pre-K, Jessica D’Amato’s 5-year-old son has been so excited about going back to in-person school that he keeps asking: “When am I going to kindergarten?”

First the answer was Sept. 10. Then it was Monday. Now it’s Sept. 29, much to the family’s frustration. High school students return Oct. 1.

“I think that all the students are really, really at a disservice right now — because of the uncertainty, because of the lack of in-person instruction,” says D’Amato, 35, a public relations manager who lives in Brooklyn. She wonders why the city is still grappling with the staffing shortages cited for the latest delay after having months to plan, and how likely it is that the extra days will solve the problem.

“I can’t see how they’re going to fix the issue in a week, and I’ll be very upset if then they push it again,” she said, “because this kid needs to be in school already.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new timeline Thursday alongside leaders of the city’s teachers union, who had sounded alarms that schools could not open safely.

De Blasio said Friday he is confident the new dates will stick.

First pandemic awards show. The 72nd Emmys represented the first major awards show of the COVID-19 era.

Host Jimmy Kimmel called them the “Pandemmys,” and wondered aloud why they should even be happening at a time like this. But once the show got rolling, there were clever moments, humorous bits, and some genuinely moving speeches, all the more so because family members and loved ones were sitting right there with their nominees, cheering and crying.

There were also serious moments, including stark reminders of the struggle for social justice, and of the pandemic that has halted regular life since the spring.

The zany comedy from Canada, “Schitt’s Creek,” swept its category, its euphoric cast charming everyone with their infectious glee.

CDC reverses course. U.S. health officials dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration. According to The New York Times, last month’s update was not written by scientists at the CDC and was posted to the agency’s website despite serious internal objections.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test.

The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”