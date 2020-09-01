While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for September 1

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Cases spike in Hamilton County youth. The Hamilton County Health Department is beginning a new health campaign after seeing big spikes in COVID-19 cases from newborns to 20-year-olds in the past week.

“They don’t notice they are symptomatic because they have those healthy immune systems,” says Christian Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department. “Their bodies are attacking it better than folks with advanced age.”

The Health Department blames “super spreader events” for the spikes. Those may include large gatherings like weddings or graduation parties. Right now 20-year-olds make up roughly 20% of positive cases in the county, while newborns and teens make up around 14%. Some of these numbers could be from college students getting tested before heading back to school.

“A lot of the kids in these age groups have much larger social circles, much larger social lives,” Walker said.

Their new campaign is called “Show some CLASS,” with “class” standing for:

C: Check your temperature

L: Lead by example

A: Avoid Crowds

S: Schedule a test

S: Stay at home

More IU Greek houses under quarantine. Additional Greek organizations are now under quarantine at Indiana University.

Last week, the university released a list of eight Greek houses that had been asked to quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Now, six additional Greek organizations have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Health Department.

Those asked to quarantine should return home or relocate to a separate housing area and isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts should do the same for at least two weeks.

IU has started mitigation testing on campus to identify potential “clusters” of COVID-19 cases and limit the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. cases surpass 6 million. Just over seven months ago, no one in the US had a confirmed case of COVID-19. On Monday, the US topped 6 million cases of coronavirus, which has killed over 183,000 people and left many young adults with long-term problems.

But there’s a bit of good news: “As a nation, we are clearly doing better now on the last day of August than we were on the first day of August,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“(Daily) cases have come down. Deaths are starting to decline. Hospitalizations are down. This is good news, and it’s largely because of smart policies in Texas and Arizona and Florida around masking and closing bars,” Jha said.

“But there are still parts of the country where things are both bad and even getting worse. In the Dakotas, in Kansas and other states, we still see a lot of cases. And as a nation, we’re still seeing a lot of cases of coronavirus. So progress, but we have a long way to go.”

Eviction backlog. Indiana courts are facing a backlog of eviction and foreclosure cases and the need is growing since the moratorium expired after August 14.

In the spring, a study by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership found 29,678 Marion County households may struggle with rent because of the economic challenges caused by the pandemic. INHP found it would have been less than 10,000 households without the pandemic.

“No one organization or entity is going to be able to address this,” said Joe Hanson, the executive vice president of strategic initiatives for INHP. “We lump it all together as one problem, but this is 30,000 individual crises.”

On July 13, Marion County launched applications for its Rental Assistance Program. Within days, over 10,000 tenants filled one out. In order to process the high volume of requests received, the city temporarily suspended applications for the program.

More than $20 million of federal funding has been allocated to the program.