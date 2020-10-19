While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 19

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

IPS students return to class. Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class Monday as part of the district’s phased return to in-person learning.

Starting Monday (Oct. 19), students in fourth through 12th grades will return to the classroom. Students in seventh through 12th grade will be back on a hybrid schedule, meaning they’ll be in class two days a week and learn virtually for the rest of the week.

A full-time remote learning option is available for students who choose to do so. Students in pre-K through third grade resumed in-person learning on Oct. 5.

Many of the students returning this week haven’t been in the classroom since March, when IPS turned to virtual learning at the start of the pandemic.

Masks are required for students while teachers will have to wear masks or face shields. IPS has installed touchless water fountains and rearranged classrooms to adhere to social distancing guidelines. School buildings will also undergo enhanced cleaning before, during and after class.

School officials are asking parents to keep an eye on their children and keep them home if they’re sick or showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Stimulus update. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday morning a deal on federal coronavirus aid needs to be struck within 48 hours to get relief to Americans before Election Day.

Pelosi spoke on ABC’s “This Week” saying she and the White House are at an “impasse” over a bipartisan deal that’s expected to send $1,200 checks to most Americans.

“We don’t have agreement on the language yet,” Pelosi said.

That language centers around testing requirements and contract tracing for coronavirus infections as well as ensuring the bill addresses “disproportionate impact on communities of color,” according to the New York Times.

As negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin make little movement, the Senate is set to vote this week on a $500 billion “skinny” recovery bill that does not include stimulus checks.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans for a Wednesday vote. He says the bill will include money for schools, expanded unemployment benefits and additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Nobody thinks this $500B+ proposal would resolve every problem forever,” McConnell said in a Saturday statement. “It would deliver huge amounts of additional help to workers and families right now while Washington keeps arguing over the rest.”

The “skinny” bill is in stark contrast to a much larger package that would include additional $1,200 direct payments being pushed by President Donald Trump and shows a divide not only between Democrats and Republicans — but inside GOP leadership.

When the Senate votes on the measure this week, it will largely be symbolic. Democrats, including Pelosi, have gone on record saying they aren’t interested in a smaller-bore approach to virus relief.

According to the Washington Post, Pelosi and Mnuchin continued talks Saturday around a spending deal between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion. Trump has said he would support even more and noted during Thursday’s town hall with NBC that Republicans “will agree with it.”

Targeting coronavirus hot spots. After entire nations were shut down during the first surge of the coronavirus earlier this year, some countries and U.S. states are trying more targeted measures as cases rise again around the world, especially in Europe and the Americas.

New York’s new round of virus shutdowns zeroes in on individual neighborhoods, closing schools and businesses in hot spots measuring just a couple of square miles.

Spanish officials limited travel to and from some parts of Madrid before restrictions were widened throughout the capital and some suburbs.

Italian authorities have sometimes quarantined spots as small as a single building.

While countries including Israel and the Czech Republic have reinstated nationwide closures, other governments hope smaller-scale shutdowns can work this time, in conjunction with testing, contact tracing and other initiatives they’ve now built up.

The concept of containing hot spots isn’t new, but it’s being tested under new pressures as authorities try to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns, populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions and some communities complaining of unequal treatment.

Some scientists say a localized approach, if well-tailored and explained to the public, can be a nimble response at a complex point in the pandemic.

“It is pragmatic in appreciation of ‘restriction fatigue’ … but it is strategic, allowing for mobilization of substantial resources to where they are needed most,” says Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, who is following New York City’s efforts closely and is on some city advisory boards.

Other scientists are warier.

“If we’re serious about wiping out COVID in an area, we need coordinated responses across” as wide a swath as possible, says Benjamin Althouse, a research scientist with the Institute for Disease Modeling in Washington state.

In a study that has been posted online but not published in a journal or reviewed by independent experts, Althouse and other scientists found that amid patchwork coronavirus-control measures in the U.S. this spring, some people traveled farther than usual for such activities as worship, suggesting they might have responded to closures by hopscotching to less-restricted areas.

Still, choosing between limited closures and widespread restrictions is “a very, very difficult decision,” Althouse notes. “I’m glad I’m not the one making it.”

Purdue’s coach tests positive. Purdue University head football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, Purdue Athletics announced.

“During Purdue’s daily CoVid-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test,” Purdue said in a statement.

“He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation. Coach Brohm will address the media via a Zoom call Monday during his scheduled weekly press conference at 11 a.m. ET.”

Purdue is scheduled to begin their season Saturday against Iowa as the Big Ten begins its football season.