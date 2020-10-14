While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 14

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Mask mandate extension? Indiana’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire Saturday unless Gov. Eric Holcomb extends it.

The mask mandate went into effect in July and remained in place even as the state moved into Stage 5 of the governor’s “Back on Track” reopening plan.

Three weeks ago, Holcomb rolled back most of the state’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. Events with more than 500 people must submit a safety plan to health officials.

Since then, Indiana has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting multiple days with more than 1,500 new daily cases.

Holcomb is expected to announce his decision on the mask mandate during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

NFL changes. The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

“We cannot grow complacent, not the players, not the coaches, not the rest of our personnel,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday following virtual meetings with team owners. “Ninety percent is not good enough in this environment. We have to be incredibly diligent and disciplined.”

The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a “high risk” close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team’s facility for at least five days.

“We expected positive COVID cases as long as the pandemic is prevalent in our society,” Goodell said, citing rising numbers in communities. “Our protocols are designed to identify through testing, isolate and then prevent the spread of the virus in our team environments, and our medical experts are encouraged by the fact that with few exceptions, we have not seen transmission of the virus.”

Goodell spoke a few hours before the Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Buffalo in their first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.

The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel. It doesn’t appear the league will discipline the Titans for any violation of protocols following a review of the team’s actions.

Eli Lilly treatment on hold. A COVID-19 antibody treatment trial by Eli Lilly has been paused because of a potential safety concern.

The New York Times was the first to report the development, citing emails from government officials that were sent Tuesday to researchers at testing sites requesting the pause after reported illnesses from trial volunteers.

A spokesperson from Eli Lilly, provided the following statement:

Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment. The trial, evaluating Lilly’s investigational neutralizing antibody as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.

The trial is sponsored by several branches of the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and The Times reports the emails from multiple officials told researchers to stop adding volunteers to the study out of an “abundance of caution.”

Travel order. Chicago health officials updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday and added Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

The full list now includes:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

From the order:

For Wisconsin and Indiana, the Order applies to individuals coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, unless they are deemed an essential worker. Exceptions to the Order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody. Individuals who travel to Wisconsin or Indiana, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker or are a student who commutes for school.

Last week, Indiana was placed on the Chicago’s warning list, with officials saying it would be added to the quarantine list if cases continued to rise. More information is available on the city’s website.