While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for November 16

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

11 million cases. More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Marion County restrictions. New restrictions are now in place for Marion County as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The public health order includes a variety of changes affecting bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings. Schools must go virtual no later than Nov. 30.

Changes include:

Entertainment venues, bars limited to 25% indoor capacity, with 100% capacity allowed outside

For restaurants, reduced capacity indoors at 50% and 100% allowed outdoors

Live entertainment venues must be cleared of all patrons at 12 a.m.

Self-service buffets, salad bars banned

No karaoke allowed

Maximum party size reduced to 6 at bars and clubs

Wedding, concerts, sporting events limited to 25% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers at 25% capacity

Midnight closure time extended to all hospitality and entertainment businesses, including live entertainment

Religious services limited to 75% indoor capacity

Social gatherings limited to 25 or fewer people

Libraries, funeral homes, mall food courts reduced to 50% indoor capacity

Cultural venues, music venues, tourism sites, other non-essential businesses to 25% capacity

Marion County will require a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to visit a long-term care facility

No later than Nov. 30, all Marion County schools will return to virtual instruction; it includes all grades K-12

Starting Nov. 30, extracurricular activities and sporting events can include only participants, parents or guardians and support personnel

School order ends January 15, 2021

Costco change. Costco is requiring everyone in store to wear either a face mask or a face shield.

Starting November 16, people who were exempt from face masks due to a medical condition will have to wear a face shield instead, President and CEO Craig Jelinek announced on Tuesday.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said.

The Centers for Disease Control says face shields should not be used as a substitute for face masks. But for people who must wear a shield rather than a mask, the CDC recommends the following types:

Face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin.

Hooded face shields.

Costco has required people at its locations to wear a face mask since May 4, 2020. The CDC says people who identify with the following should not wear a mask:

Anyone who has trouble breathing

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

Children younger than 2 years old

Restrictions in Michigan, Washington. Michigan and Washington on Sunday joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States — with the most recent million coming in less than a week — and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in an attempt to curb the state’s spiking case numbers.

The order also restricts indoor and outdoor residential gatherings, closes some entertainment facilities and bans gyms from hosting group exercise classes.

The new rules, set to last three weeks, are extensive but not as sweeping the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order this past spring, when she faced criticism from a Republican-led Legislature that refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and authorized a lawsuit challenging Whitmer’s authority to combat the pandemic.

She faced pushback from those who opposed the decision to toughen rather than relax what already was one of the nation’s strictest stay-home orders.

“The situation has never been more dire,” Whitmer, who authorities say also was the target of a kidnapping plot spurred on by anger over her earlier virus measures, said at a Sunday evening news conference. “We are at the precipice and we need to take some action.”

The directives from Michigan come on the same day that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would enforce new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next month as it, too, continued to combat a rising number of cases.

Starting Tuesday, gyms and some entertainment centers in Washington will be required to close their indoor services.

Retail stores, including grocery stores, will be ordered to limit indoor capacity and multiple-household, indoor social gatherings will be prohibited unless attendees have quarantined for 14 days or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for a week. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will again be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.

Chicago’s stay-at-home advisory in effect. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago that will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The mayor’s announcement Thursday comes in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.

“If changes are not made by Chicago residents, businesses, and visitors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city is on track to lose 1,000 more Chicagoans by the end of the year or even more,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

Under the stay-at-home advisory effective Monday, November 16, the city is urging residents to:

Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a face covering at all times.

Not hold any gatherings at home with anyone outside their household, “even with trusted family or friends;” use remote communication for the holidays.

Avoid all non-essential and out-of-state travel, following the travel guidelines if travel is necessary.

Additionally, officials said CDPH Health Orders require any gatherings held inside private residences be limited to six non-household members.

“The City has the authority to fine individuals for breaking this requirement and hosting large social gatherings in their private residences,” officials said in a statement.

The City is also imposing new restrictions limiting meetings and social events to 10 people or less, for any gatherings held indoors or outdoors.

Officials said this applies to events like weddings, birthday parties, social events and funerals, and is applicable to any meeting room space.

The capacity limits do not apply to workplaces or places that have specific guidelines in place, including shops, salons, and movie theaters.

Additionally, residents are strongly advised to:

Not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers (e.g., home healthcare providers or childcare workers.)

Cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations.

Avoid travel.

This advisory shall remain in place for 30 days or until such time as the Commissioner of Health determines a change to the guidance is appropriate.