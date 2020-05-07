While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 7

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Fears of second wave loom despite successes. As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down.

German authorities began drawing up plans in case of a resurgence of the virus. Experts in Italy urged intensified efforts to identify new victims and trace their contacts. And France, which hasn’t yet eased its lockdown, has already worked up a “reconfinement plan” in the event of a new wave.

In the U.S., with about half of the states easing their shutdowns to get their economies restarted and cellphone data showing that people are becoming restless and increasingly leaving home, public health authorities are worried.

Many states have not put in place the robust testing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have pressed ahead before their states met one of the key benchmarks in the Trump administration’s guidelines for reopening — a 14-day downward trajectory in new illnesses and infections.

Hard times for the tourism industry. Indy’s tourism industry is reeling during the pandemic.

The situation looks bleak. So far, 70% of hotel employees nationwide have been laid off or furloughed. Visit Indy estimates 175,000 group hotel bookings for conventions or events have been canceled.

In Indiana, 66% of restaurants have been closed, and another 2% are telling the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA) that they will be permanently closing.

The Stacked Pickle, owned by former Colts linebacker Gary Brackett, closed for good.

Pandemic’s impact on foster children. The pandemic’s impact on the thousands of children in the state’s foster care system is perhaps not something many people consider, but it is serious.

Adoption experts explain every emotion we are feeling, like anxiety and fear, is amplified for these children.

Based on data from the state’s Department of Child Services, there are just over 13,000 youth in foster care in Indiana. Over 2,500 of them are from Marion County.

The pandemic has paused some adoptions and left some children in limbo as they stay in temporary homes, or group settings, unaware of where they will go next and for how long.

Getting tested. More than 120,000 people have been tested statewide for COVID-19. Wednesday marked the first day of testing at 20 statewide sites as state officials hope to test 100,000 each month.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or are at high risk (due to factors such as age, diabetes, obesity, HBP, member of minority population), the state urges you to get tested.

Find more information about testing sites here.