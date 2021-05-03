While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 3

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Virtual job fair. Several employers in Indianapolis are taking part in a diversity virtual job fair today aimed to help find new opportunities for those without work due to the pandemic.

The nation experienced unprecedented job loss and furloughs, but according to one economy professor at Indiana University, the Hoosier state has been recovering nicely.

The latest state unemployment numbers had ticked down to around 4.5 to 4.7%. That’s still about one point above where it was pre-pandemic.

Restaurant revitalization fund. Help for local restaurants impacted by COVID-19 opens today. The restaurant revitalization fund is part of the American Rescue Plan and aims to keep the doors open for struggling businesses.

According to SBA.gov, millions of dollars are up for grabs to make up for losses caused by the pandemic.

Restaurants can get up to $5 million per physical location with a limit of $10 million total per business. Applications for less than $1,000 are not accepted.

Applications open at noon for restaurants looking for relief.

Vaccine trade talks. The U.S. top trade negotiator will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed worldwide, two White House officials said Sunday.

The White House has been under pressure from lawmakers at home and governments abroad to join an effort to waive patent rules for the vaccines so that poorer countries can begin to produce their own generic versions of the shots to vaccinate their populations.

India’s surge continues. India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge ripples through the country.

The latest numbers came after leaders of 13 opposition parties penned a letter to urge the government to launch a free vaccination drive as well as ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals. Several hospital authorities over the weekend sought court intervention over oxygen supplies in New Delhi, where a lockdown has been extended by a week to contain the wave of infections.

“Water has gone above the head. Enough is enough,” said New Delhi High Court, adding it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals were not delivered.