While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 28

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Grim milestone. The death toll from coronavirus rose above 100,000 in the United States, meaning more Americans have died from the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Las Vegas casinos and Walt Disney World have made plans to reopen, and crowds of unmasked Americans are expected to swarm beaches over the summer months. Public health officials predict a resurgence by fall.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, issued a stern warning after watching video of Memorial Day crowds gathered at a pool party in Missouri.

“We have a situation in which you see that type of crowding with no mask and people interacting. That’s not prudent, and that’s inviting a situation that could get out of control,” he said during an interview on CNN.

Ready for business. On Monday, Marion County barbers and salon stylists will be done waiting to join their peers around the state by reopening.

When clients come back to salons and barbershops, work stations are supposed to be socially distanced.

Fountain Square Barbershop is taking safety protocols a step further. They will be installing Plexiglass barriers between their stations and may have barbers wear face shields. In their 92-year history, the shop had never closed until the pandemic hit.

“I believe that there are a lot of challenges, and we will all have to adapt to,” said owner Mac McMillan. “Most importantly, public safety is number one.”

McMillan says he will allow barbers to return to part- or full-time work depending on their level of comfort being around clients. He is scheduling longer cut times to allow for extended sanitation between clients. Both customers and barbers will be required to have masks.

Per city guidelines, walk-in customers are not allowed at salons or barbershops–all services must be by appointment only.

Airbnb challenges. Those who rely on Airbnb for income are struggling during the pandemic after losing major events like the Big Ten Tournament, the Indy 500 and March Madness.

In August, Airbnb host Clay Cage bought two homes in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood solely to rent out on Airbnb. Until recently, business was looking good.

“I’d say 70% of the three months out past March 14 was booked,” Cage said. “Just the 4th of July weekend alone would have covered the rent for the entire July month, and all of those went away.”

Just as the Big Ten tournament was set to tip off, the domino effect of cancellations and closures began. The new coronavirus was spreading and Airbnb was not immune.

“Those couple three days were rough, seeing all those cancellations,” Cage said. “The bigger ones obviously, those bigger dollar figures were harder, for sure.”

Within three days, Cage lost close to $10,000 in refunded cancellations. He had a mortgage to pay, and few new bookings coming in. He had an offer for a long-term rental, but chose to stick it out.

“I gave it a hard thought, certainly given the circumstances it might have been a safer option, but my vision for this was to have it as an Airbnb,” Cage said. “It seems to be picking up currently, so it may be the right decision, it may not. We’ll see.”

Hitting the books. While elementary and high schools await guidance from the state for reopening, some colleges revealed their plans for the fall semester.

Indiana University students will return to campus in the fall with a mix of in-person and online classes, as well as schedule changes.

The university’s revised academic calendar eliminates fall and spring breaks, minimizes travel to and from campuses and adds more course options for students as follows. The fall semester runs from Aug. 24 to Dec. 20. On Nov. 30, all classes will move to online only.

Ball State students will also return to campus in the fall, resuming classes on schedule.

The university made the announcement Wednesday after the board of trustees voted to approve plans for face-to-face instruction to begin on August 24, as scheduled.

The university is taking several steps to advance the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and campus visitors, including:

Retaining a sufficient number of rooms in residence halls and in other university-owned facilities to quarantine and isolate students who may be exposed to or who may test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Adjusting room assignments to reduce the number of students who use the same restroom and other common areas.

Incorporating staggered and alternating work schedules, reconfigured workstations, remote work, and other accommodations to limit density on campus and maximize safety.