While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 28

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

IU reconsiders vaccine mandate. Indiana University is reconsidering the verification process of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

This comes after Attorney General Todd Rokita released an advisory opinion saying IU’s verification method breaks the law.

IU is not going to stop requiring the vaccine, even though a number of Republican lawmakers are pushing for it.

On Thursday, 35 Indiana Senate Republicans joined 19 Indiana House Representatives in their efforts to stop IU’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Purdue’s golden ticket. Purdue University announced a major incentive for students to get vaccinated. The university is giving away one year’s worth of undergraduate tuition to ten students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students will have a chance to win one of what’s being called the ten “Old Gold-en” tickets. Students who want to be entered must submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by July 15.

Ten of those entries will then be randomly selected to receive $9,992 — the equivalent of the annual cost of undergraduate tuition for an in-state student.

The winners will be validated and announced by July 29.

Tinnitus side effect. As we get the upper hand on COVID-19, doctors worldwide can now concentrate on the long-term side effects.

One of those possible side effects is a lingering and annoying impact on your hearing.

Sherry Petta’s COVID symptoms were fairly mild. But within days, there was one severe symptom.

“I never had a fever. I never had a cough. I never lost my sense of taste and sense of smell,” Petta said. “My whole body is buzzing. I’m buzzing. I feel like I’m electric. My ears are ringing and my whole body is buzzing.

Dr. Michael Kubala is an ear, nose and throat surgeon in north Texas. He has seen plenty of patients with tinnitus related to COVID.

“Some are just mild symptoms. Some are severe enough to produce anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation,” Dr. Kabala said.

“Vax for the Win.” As California eyes a June 15 date to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions, the state announced Thursday that it is offering cash and other incentives for residents to get vaccinated.

Up to $116.5 million in total prizes will be up for grabs under the “Vax For The Win” vaccine incentive program, making it the biggest in the country, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Ten vaccinated people will be chosen to win a grand prize of $1.5 million apiece during a drawing on June 15. To be eligible, Californians have to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning it’s open to everyone 12 years old and up.

Additionally, 30 winners will be selected for $50,000 prizes over two Fridays, on June 4 and June 11.

To date, more than 62% of Californians who qualify for the shot are at least partially vaccinated, according to Newsom’s office. But around 12 million eligible residents still haven’t received a dose yet, and officials hope that the financial incentive will push them toward vaccination.