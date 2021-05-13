While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 13

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds. Beginning at 8 a.m., Hoosiers 12 years and old can get the COVID-19 vaccine. It follows the CDC’s decision to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said this is another huge step in “getting kids back to activities they love … and not quarantine.”

To find a vaccination clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that lists Pfizer as an option, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are permitted.

An adult must accompany a child age 12 to 15 to the appointment; parental consent is required for minors.

Getting the east side vaccinated. When it comes to getting the covid-19 vaccine, some people are faced with the challenge of getting there.

Hoosiers on Indy’s far east side can get free public transportation to a special clinic in the area.

IndyGo has partnered with the Indiana State Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic in their new future headquarters.

City-county councillor for that area, La Keisha Jackson, says there is also a push to educate more people about the vaccine and potential effects to encourage more to get it.

Vaccine incentives for workers. In an effort to increase worker safety, some local establishments are giving incentives for employees to get the COVID vaccine.

“We have had good success with everyone wanting to participate. My staff is a lot happier, more productive,” says Shapiro’s Deli owner Brian Shapiro. “I was constantly sending out information on paperwork on the side effects of COVID vaccines and what happens.”

Shapiro’s Deli has 92% of their employees vaccinated. The downtown institution gave $50 incentives for people to get the shot and offered to take them to Riley Children’s Hospital for their appointments.

“It’s also important to downtown Indianapolis to get people back,” adds Shapiro.

Ohio lottery. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that remains a stubborn problem across the nation.

The move comes as governors, health officials and community leaders are coming up with creative incentives to get more shots in arms, including insider access to NFL locker rooms and an Indianapolis 500 garage, cash incentives, various other promotions.

Beginning May 26, adults who have received at least one vaccine dose may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks. In random drawings, the state will also provide five full four-year scholarships to an Ohio public university — including tuition, room-and-board, and books — to vaccinated Ohioans under 18.