While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 9

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Gleaners’ response. It has been one year since Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana started its emergency operation in response to COVID-19.

Since then, the food bank and its partners have served over a million meals — a 137% increase from the year before.

Gleaners’ President and CEO John Elliott says they realized one year ago that they had to make changes to adapt to the pandemic. A big part of that was turning food distribution from an in-person shopping experience into a drive through.

No masks. Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations released Monday also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Tournament health advice. The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament starts Tuesday, kicking off a busy month of basketball in the Circle City.

Downtown Indianapolis has been transformed for this large-scale event. You’ll notice it’s not just prettier, it’s also safer. Health experts are sending an urgent message to Hoosiers and guests so Indiana doesn’t backtrack in its COVID-19 progress during this grand opportunity.

“This is kind of our opportunity as a state and especially as a city to show that we can put on a large event like this very safely during this time of sort public health emergency,” said Regenstrief Institute Director of Public Health Informatics Dr. Brian Dixon.

Republican refusal. About one-third of Republicans say they will “definitely not” get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The poll was consistent during the months of December, January and February. Many of them are supporters of former President Trump — and Trump counts the vaccine as one of his administration’s greatest accomplishments.

“That group is less likely to be worried about somebody in their family getting sick,” said Liz Hamel with the Kaiser Family Foundation. “They’re much more likely to say the seriousness of the pandemic has been exaggerated in the news.”