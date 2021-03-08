While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 8

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Stimulus package latest. The COVID-19 relief deal passed in the Senate, Saturday, and is headed to the House for final approval.

“We have so many different ways that we’re helping the public with this piece of legislation,” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said.

Manchin told “ABC This Week” the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief deal addresses Americans’ needs.

“This was a targeted piece of legislation. It was because people needed the help,” Manchin said.

Looking back one year later. Around this time last year, Indiana was entering the first stages of the pandemic. A year later, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is taking on a new meaning by vaccinating thousands of Hoosiers.

“To me, it’s not a matter of if it comes but when it comes,” said IU Health Methodist Hospital’s infectious disease physician Cole Beeler said on March 5, 2020.

Little did Dr. Beeler and Hoosiers know a day later, on March 6, the first COVID case would be confirmed.

“It was still abstract,” said Dr. Beeler.

Vaccine distrust. Before posting a selfie with her COVID-19 vaccination card on Twitter, Aditi Juneja debated whether to include an explanation for why she was eligible for a shot.

“The first draft of the tweet had an explanation,” says Juneja, a 30-year-old lawyer in New York City.

After some thought, she decided to leave out out that her body mass index is considered obese, putting her at higher risk of serious illness if infected. A friend who disclosed the same reason on social media was greeted with hateful comments, and Juneja wanted to avoid that.

COVID-19 toes. Some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may experience an odd symptom: rash-like inflammation of the toes.

Colloquially called “COVID toes,” not much is known about the infection and why it happens.

According to Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., COVID toes mimic a well-known ailment called pernio: skin sores or bumps that appear after exposure to cold.