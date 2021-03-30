While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 30

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

Biden vs. Holcomb on mask mandates. On April 6, Indiana will end its statewide mask mandate. However, President Joe Biden on Monday asked all state and local leaders to keep their mandates in place.

“I’m reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. Please, this is not politics,” asked Biden. “Mask up! It’s a patriotic duty. It’s the only way we get back to normal.”

In a statement, Governor Eric Holcomb’s office responded by saying: “The state continues to move ahead.”

30+ Hoosiers now eligible. The Indiana Department of Health announced on Monday that Hoosiers ages 30 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

On Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine.

IU Moderna study. When it comes to what what’s safe to do after being fully vaccinated from COVID-19, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Can you still transmit the virus to others? Do you still need to wear a mask around those who haven’t been vaccinated?

These are questions one Indiana University health study is looking to answer when it comes to the Moderna vaccine.

4th wave warning. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling “of impending doom.”

Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives.