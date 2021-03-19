While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for March 19

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

100 millionth shot. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will reach his goal of injecting 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days on Friday, day 58 of his presidency.

“These milestones are significant accomplishments, but we have much more to do,” Biden said. “And the American Rescue Plan will help us do it.”

Biden’s 100 million dose goal was met with some skepticism when it was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency use authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

Doctors’ recommendation for pregnant women. Pregnant women can get vaccinated here in Indiana if they want to and doctors are suggesting it. That’s because data shows that pregnant women are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

There are so many things pregnant women have to prepare for, and it’s safe to say a pandemic isn’t on that list.

“This is my first pregnancy, so for me I don’t have anything to compare it to. But it has been tough,” said Jenny Gough, an expecting mother.

AstraZeneca and blood clots not linked. The European Union’s drug regulatory agency said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweigh the risks, paving the way for European countries to resume administering the shots.

Several European countries had suspended the use of the vaccine over the past week following reports of rare types of blood clots occurring in a small number of the millions of people who had received the shot across the continent.

AMC theaters. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26.

AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday. California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. The Leawood, Kansas-based company is preparing to resume operations at the rest of its California locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC previously opened more than 500 of its theaters elsewhere around the country.